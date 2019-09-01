Kevin Hart suffers 'major back injuries' in car crash
U.S. actor-comedian was a passenger in car that rolled down embankment in L.A.
Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.
A California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered "major back injuries" and were taken to hospitals.
Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.
The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.
The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.
A Hart representative did not immediately reply to messages.
The crash was first reported by TMZ.
