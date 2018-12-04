Comedian Kevin Hart will host the next Academy Awards ceremony in February 2019, the actor said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars," Hart wrote. "This has been a goal on my list for a long time."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed that Hart would host the awards show on Feb. 24 with a post of its own on Instagram.

The announcement came hours after trade publication The Hollywood Reporter posted a story calling the Oscars host position "the least wanted job in Hollywood."

Hart clearly doesn't feel that way, writing on Instagram that he was "blown away" by the opportunity.

The 39-year-old takes over hosting duties from Jimmy Kimmel. He presided over the last two ceremonies, including 2017's best picture flub that resulted in the wrong best picture winner being announced.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the last two Academy Awards ceremonies. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Last year's ceremony was an all-time ratings low, and the film academy has announced a series of changes to the upcoming show.

Those include shortening the broadcast to three hours, presenting certain categories during commercial breaks and broadcasting excerpts of those winners' speeches later in the show.

Hart has become a bankable star with films such as Ride Along, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Night School.