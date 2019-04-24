Ken Kercheval, beleaguered Cliff Barnes on Dallas, dies at 83
Ken Kercheval, who played Cliff Barnes on the hit TV series Dallas, has died, a representative for the actor says.
His character was half of Barnes-Ewing feud on popular TV series
A representative for Ken Kercheval says the actor who played Cliff Barnes on the hit TV series Dallas has died. Kercheval was 83.
Agent Jeff Fisher said Kercheval died Sunday in the city of Clinton in his native Indiana.
The cause of death was being kept private by family, Fisher said Wednesday.
Kercheval's character was a punching bag for Larry Hagman's scheming oil baron J.R. Ewing on Dallas, which aired from 1978 to 1991.
Kercherval also part of a series revival that aired in 2012 to 2014.
He made frequent guest appearances on TV, in series stretching from "The Defenders" in the 1960s to "ER" and "Diagnosis Murder" in the 1990s and 2000s.
