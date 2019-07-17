TV producer Ken Ehrlich returns as executive producer of Grammy Awards

American television producer Ken Ehrlich is returning as executive producer of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards for the last time, capping his 40th anniversary with what's called "music's biggest night."

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that Ben Winston will become the executive producer for the 63rd telecast in 2021.

The academy says Ehrlich is known for his unexpected pairings of artists during the program such as Eminem and Elton John, Prince and Beyoncé, and Bruce Springsteen with Joe Walsh.

The 76-year-old wished the best to his successor. Winston is a six-time Emmy Award-winner and is co-producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS. He was also a creator of the show's Carpool Karaoke segments.

"It's an absolute honour to be executive producer of the Grammys for 2021," said Winston. "I feel excitement and nerves in equal measure on taking on this role, but mostly I feel immense gratitude to the Recording Academy for this wonderful opportunity. I also want to salute Ken, who has done an absolutely remarkable job over the last 40 years."

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 26 on CBS.