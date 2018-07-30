Actor Kelsey Grammer, well known for his role as Dr. Frasier Crane on the long-running comedy Frasier, says a reboot of the beloved series is possible.

"It's an ongoing conversation that began almost two years ago now," Grammer told CBC News in Los Angeles over the weekend, while promoting his latest film, Like Father.

"But we're not so sure ... Whether or not there will be a show is really up in the air."

The actor tells CBC's Zulekha Nathoo whether the beloved series could return 1:19

Frasier, which began as a spinoff in 1993 of the popular series Cheers, enjoyed an 11-season run before it concluded in 2004. Grammer, who played the same character on both sitcoms, won several Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for the role.

The show centred around a psychiatrist who returns to his hometown to become a radio host and re-connect with his brother and father. It also starred David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin and John Mahoney, who died in February at the age of 77.

The series was critically acclaimed and won the Emmy for best comedy series five years in a row (1994-1998). In total, the show and its cast scored 37 Emmy Awards during its run — setting a record at the time for a scripted series.

It would take more than a decade before Game of Thrones would surpass that number in 2016.

Cast members of Frasier, from left, Dan Butler, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves and David Hyde Pierce, pose after the show won an Emmy for outstanding comedy series in 1998. (Reed Saxon/Associated Press)

Many networks have opted to revive once-popular television shows from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s — hoping to lure in viewing audiences through nostalgia, taking less risk and carving an easier path for a "new" production.

Full House, Will & Grace, The X-Files and Dynasty are just some of the shows which have had recent success with revivals. Charmed, Magnum P.I. and Murphy Brown are others still on the way.

A reboot of the working class comedy Roseanne was so well-received that even after its star, Roseanne Barr, was fired over a racist Twitter post, another incarnation of the show is in the works — without her — under a new title.

Grammer says any resurrection of Frasier requires careful consideration.

"Arguably it was a pretty good show," said Grammer.

"I played the character for 20 years. It's not the kind of thing you want to go into lightly, mostly because you don't want to disappoint anybody or denigrate what came before."