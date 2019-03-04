New
Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies at 49
Keith Flint, the British musician who sang the vocals for The Prodigy's hits such as Firestarter and Breathe, has died at age 49.
Death of British musician known for hits such as Firestarter isn't being treated as suspicious
Flint became one of the best-known faces of 1990s British electronic music, performing apparently random dance moves often with eccentric haircuts.
"I'm a firestarter, twisted firestarter," he sang in the 1996 hit. "I'm the self-inflicted, mind detonator, yeah."
Police were called to an address in Essex, eastern England, shortly after 8:10 a.m. local time (3:10 a.m. ET) on Monday.
"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesperson said. "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."