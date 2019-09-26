Skip to Main Content
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige heading to a new cinematic galaxy far, far away
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is teaming up with Lucasfilm to develop a new Star Wars film.

Rian Johnson, Game of Thrones showrunners also developing new Star Wars films

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, seen with Black Panther actor Letitia Wright in Los Angeles in April, will team up with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to help usher in a new era in Star Wars storytelling. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn told the entertainment trade The Hollywood Reporter that it made sense for Feige to team up with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to help usher in a new era in Star Wars storytelling.

As the president of Marvel Studios, which Disney acquired in 2009, Feige turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the most successful franchise in movie history, boasting over $22 billion US in worldwide ticket sales.

Star Wars is entering this new phase after the Skywalker saga comes to a close this December.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also developing new Star Wars films, as is The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

