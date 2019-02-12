Katy Perry pulls shoes from fashion line after blackface criticism

Katy Perry's fashion line has pulled two types of shoes after some people compared them to blackface.

The Ora Face Block Heel and Rue Face Slip-On Loafers were released last summer in nine different colours. They included protruding eyes, nose and red lips.

Katy Perry made racist shoes.<br><br>Yea, you read that right.<br><br>This is our world. <br><br>Aliens are laughing at us. <a href="https://t.co/PZlfHKwhp2">pic.twitter.com/PZlfHKwhp2</a> —@Baldassano

In a statement released Tuesday, the singer and her company said the shoes were "envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism."

The singer said she was saddened when she learned they were being compared to blackface and were "immediately removed" from the company's website.

Perry's is the latest company to withdraw products after they were compared to blackface.

Gucci took a sweater off the market last week and Prada removed a series of accessories that resembled black monkeys with red lips in December.