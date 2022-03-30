Skip to Main Content
Katy Perry narrating authorized Elizabeth Taylor podcast

Katy Perry is narrating Elizabeth The First, an authorized 10-episode podcast about Elizabeth Taylor.

The 10-episode podcast is set to debut this spring on all major platforms

Elizabeth Taylor appears on May 21, 1992, left, and Katy Perry appears at MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2019. Perry will narrate a podcast about Taylor, called Elizabeth The First, debuting this spring. (The Associated Press)

Katy Perry is getting into the podcast business, narrating a series about another superstar, Elizabeth Taylor.

Elizabeth The First, produced by Perry, House of Taylor and Imperative, is a 10-episode series about Taylor as the original influencer.

Topics include how Taylor negotiated the first $1M US salary to star in 1963's Cleopatra, and the creation of a fragrance empire when celebrity-endorsed productions were not common or popular. Thirty years since its launch, White Diamonds remains a top global fragrance brand.

The podcast will also discuss how Taylor used her celebrity to call attention to HIV/AIDS and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. It will include rare stories from people who knew her best.

In a statement, Perry says of Taylor, "like most people, I was attracted to her glamour... I'm inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving — all things I try to live in my own life. It's an honour to be able to share her story in this way."

Adds the House of Taylor, "We believe wholeheartedly that this take on Elizabeth will resonate with audiences. Her story is timely. And, we're excited for people to hear about her in a different light and see her the way we do."

Elizabeth The First will debut later this spring on all major podcast platforms. Taylor died in 2011.

The late Academy Award-winning actress Elizabeth Taylor is pictured. A new podcast about her life, narrated by Katy Perry, is a 10-episode series about Taylor as the original influencer. (Elizabeth Taylor)
