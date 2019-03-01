Actress Katherine Helmond of Who's The Boss? dies at 89

Actress Katherine Helmond, a seven-time Emmy Award nominee who played lusty matriarchs on the hit television sitcoms Soap and Who's the Boss? from the 1970s into the 1990s, died on Feb. 23.

She was 89, her talent agency said on Friday.



Helmond, who also delivered a memorable turn as a vain woman obsessed with plastic surgery in director Terry Gilliam's dystopian 1985 film Brazil, died at her Los Angeles home due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

Helmond was already in her 40s and had been nominated for a Tony Award for her Broadway work before landing a starring role on Soap, a prime-time parody of daytime soap operas that ran on the ABC network for four seasons from 1977 to 1981.



She then starred on Who's the Boss? with Tony Danza, Judith Light and Alyssa Milano on ABC for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992. Then came recurring roles on sitcoms Coach, starring Craig T. Nelson from 1995 to 1997 and Everybody Loves Raymond starring Ray Romano from 1996 to 2004.

Tackled themes not 'touched in prime time'





"I don't think it's lurid," Helmond told People magazine. Helmond was born on July 5, 1929, in Galveston, Texas. She took on a variety of roles on stage and TV, but her career took off after being nominated in 1973 for a Tony Award. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press) On Soap she played Jessica Tate, a sex-crazed scatterbrain on a show known for warped characters and deliberately far-fetched plots, including alien abduction and demonic possession. The show's themes — People magazine referred to its "cheerfully tasteless handling of such topics as impotence, homosexuality, promiscuity, adultery, etc." — caused some controversy when it debuted."I don't think it's lurid," Helmond told People magazine.

"Daytime soaps go into areas — lesbianism, married nuns, a woman in love with a priest — that would not be touched in prime time. And they're super-serious. We just take real situations and exaggerate them."

On Who's the Boss? Helmond played Mona Robinson, the man-crazy mother to Light's character, an ad executive who hires retired baseball player Danza as her housekeeper.



Helmond won two Golden Globe awards in 1981 for Soap and in 1989 for Who's the Boss? She never won an Emmy but was nominated four times for Soap, twice for Who's the Boss? and once for Everybody Loves Raymond.

Helmond also appeared in director Alfred Hitchcock's last movie, Family Plot in 1976, and in Gilliam's 1981 film Time Bandits as an ogre's wife and in the visually striking Brazil as the plastic surgery aficionado in 1985.

Career took off after Tony nomination

In one Brazil scene, she sits in a chair chastising her son, played by Jonathan Pryce, over his lack of ambition while a doctor stretches her face into ridiculous contortions and covers it in plastic wrap. "Already, she's twice as beautiful as she was before," the surgeon proudly announces.

Helmond was born on July 5, 1929, in Galveston, Texas, and attended the fundamentalist Christian Bob Jones University. She later became a Buddhist.

Helmond took a variety of roles on stage and TV, but her career took off after being nominated in 1973 for a Tony Award for her performance in Eugene O'Neill's The Great God Brown.

She was married twice and is survived by her husband, David Christian. She had no children.