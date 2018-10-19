Skip to Main Content
Supermodel Karlie Kloss weds Jared Kushner's brother

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

New host of Project Runway posted photo of her in wedding dress and Joshua Kushner in tuxedo on Thursday

The Associated Press ·
Karlie Kloss posted an image on Twitter of her in a wedding dress and Joshua Kushner in a tuxedo on Thursday. (Karlie Kloss/Twitter)

Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo — both of them beaming — on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday night. People magazine reports the couple married at a small ceremony in upstate New York and will have a larger ceremony in the spring.

Kloss's publicists did not return an email seeking details about the wedding Thursday.

Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers.

Kloss has modelled for Victoria Secret and numerous luxury brands, and will be the new host of Project Runway

