Kanye West is not sending Christmas cheer to Drake.

West appeared to reignite a feud with the fellow rapper in a series of long string of tweets Thursday evening, including posts in which he claimed Drake had called trying to threaten him.

Drake called trying to threatened me —@kanyewest So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk —@kanyewest There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat —@kanyewest

West wrote "So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect - So cut the tough talk."

West alleged Drake was behind audience members rushing the stage and splashing fellow rapper Pusha T with liquid during a concert in Toronto in November.

Drake did not post a response. An email seeking comment was sent to a Drake representative.

The rappers have had an ongoing feud this year, but West had apologized to Drake in September.