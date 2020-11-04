Skip to Main Content
Kanye West appears to give up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024
Late on Tuesday evening, the rapper Kanye West appeared to concede his longshot bid to become the next president of the United States. He posted a picture of himself on Twitter in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024."

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Late on Tuesday evening, West appeared to concede his bid for the 2020 presidential election. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier/The Associated Press)

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden.

Late on Tuesday evening, the singer and fashion designer appeared to concede his 2020 bid had ended but suggested his quest was not over. He posted a picture of himself on Twitter in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024."

Several hours later, the rapper deleted the tweet and reposted the photo, this time solely with the words "KANYE 2024."

Earlier, the singer and fashion designer tweeted that he was "voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust ... me."

He later posted video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote himself in on the ballot.

West, 43, got onto the presidential ballot in a handful of states, although not in battlegrounds like Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan. He has spent recent weeks instructing followers how to vote for him as a write-in candidate elsewhere.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, did not appear to be supporting his bid. She has given no public endorsements of her husband and on Tuesday she retweeted a message about voter hot lines from Democratic vice presidential contender Kamala Harris.

West, once one of Trump's biggest celebrity supporters, launched his campaign for the White House in July with erratic statements that raised concerns over his mental health. The 21-time Grammy Award winner said in 2018 that he suffers from bipolar disorder.

West loaned $6.7 million US to his campaign, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, and in a recent video emphasized religion and family values. 
 

