Justin Bieber got his start posting cover songs on YouTube and now he's working with the platform on a "top secret project."

YouTube announced Thursday that it is planning a project with the Grammy-winning Canadian pop star, set to premiere next year. No more details about the Bieber special were revealed.

Before releasing his debut song in 2009, Bieber gained popularity from posting his performances on YouTube. He went on to top the pop charts with hits like Sorry and Boyfriend, win a Grammy Award and tour the world.

The pop star is currently sitting at close to 44 million subscribers to his channel.

Near the end of March, Bieber told fans he would be taking a step back from his career to look after his mental health.

YouTube also announced a slate of new programming Thursday, including documentaries on Colombian singer Maluma and socialite Paris Hilton. They also said Kevin Hart: What The Fit would return for a third season next year.