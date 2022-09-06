Justin Bieber cancels tour dates over continued health concerns
'I need to make my health the priority right now,' singer shares on social media
Justin Bieber is cancelling the remainder of his world tour due to ongoing medical issues, the singer shared in a statement to Instagram on Tuesday.
In June of this year, Bieber postponed a number of dates on his World Justice Tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS), just hours before taking the stage at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.
At the time, Bieber's face was partially paralyzed from the illness. According to the U.S. National Organization for Rare Diseases, RHS is a "rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy) and a rash affecting the ear or mouth."
In July, he announced the tour would continue. But in his Tuesday statement, Bieber shared that the physical and mental stress of performing still proved to be too much.
"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour," he wrote. "I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me ... After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now."
Bieber said he planned to rest and recover, and stressed that he is "going to be OK."
The remainder of the Justice World Tour was scheduled to go on until March of 2023, with stops in 10 countries.
