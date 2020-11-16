Canadian pop stars Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have teamed up for a new single entitled Monster.

Mendes and Bieber announced the collaboration — set for release this Friday — on Twitter and Instagram this afternoon with a 13-second teaser.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MONSTER?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MONSTER</a> Nov 20th <a href="https://twitter.com/ShawnMendes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shawnmendes</a><a href="https://t.co/ktnSUnmHNs">https://t.co/ktnSUnmHNs</a> <a href="https://t.co/Dph6OImltR">pic.twitter.com/Dph6OImltR</a> —@justinbieber

Monster will be the next track on Mendes's fourth studio album Wonder, which is slated to be released in early December.

Pickering, Ont.-born Mendes first shot to fame after posting a six-second video of himself covering Bieber's As Long As You Love Me on the now-discontinued app Vine in 2013. Bieber was discovered about seven years earlier, after posting his musical performances from his hometown of Stratford, Ont. to YouTube.

Earlier this year, Mendes, Bieber and singer Tori Kelly sparked theories about a potential collaboration after Scooter Braun — who manages Kelly and Bieber — posted a video of the trio in studio together.

Monster marks is the first time the two Canadian superstars have worked together.