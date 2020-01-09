Justin Bieber says he's battling Lyme disease

Justin Bieber says he has been battling Lyme disease.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Canadian popstar wrote "it's been a rough couple years but [I'm] getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."

Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes scapularis, commonly known as deer ticks. Lyme can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint paint and other symptoms. Though Bieber called it incurable, in the vast majority of cases, it is successfully treated with antibiotics.

Bieber called the disease incurable, but said he's getting the right treatment. (Justin Bieber/Instagram )

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like [expletive], on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," Bieber wrote.

The Grammy Award-winning singer said he will discuss battling the tick-borne infection, on his upcoming YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which debuts Jan. 27. The 10-episode show will follow Bieber while he creates his new album and will also highlight his private life.

"You can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!," he wrote.