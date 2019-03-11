Skip to Main Content
Justin Bieber says he's 'been struggling a lot'
​Justin Bieber is asking his fans for emotional support as he works to face his personal struggles "head on."

Canadian pop superstar opened up about his personal struggles in Instagram post

The Associated Press ·
In a candid Instagram post over the weekend, Justin Bieber opened up about what he called the 'most human season I've ever been in.' (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

In a candid Instagram post over the weekend, the Canadian pop superstar opened up about what he called the "most human season I've ever been in."

"Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird," he wrote in a message accompanied by a picture of himself praying with his manager Scooter Braun and rapper Kanye West.

"I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me."

While Bieber didn't disclose exactly what he's facing, he recently opened up about receiving treatment for depression.

In a Vogue magazine interview last month, the singer said his mental health spiralled in the midst of his 2017 world tour for the album Purpose.

