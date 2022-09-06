Content
Justin Bieber says 'trash' H&M merchandise was made without his approval

Justin Bieber has alleged in a social media post that fashion retailer H&M used his face to sell a new merchandise collection without his permission.

H&M says it followed 'proper approval procedures'

Jenna Benchetrit · CBC News ·
A young man wearing a suit with a tattoo visible on his neck leans in toward the camera.
Justin Bieber arrives for the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. The singer has criticized retailer H&M for releasing a collection that he says uses his face and lyrics without his approval. H&M says they followed all the proper procedures for licensed merchandise. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

The collection features items including a sweatshirt, a canvas bag and a T-shirt dress with Bieber's face and song lyrics printed on them.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M .. all without my permission and approval," Bieber wrote in an Instagram post on Monday evening.

"The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it," he said in a second post, then telling fans not to buy it.

White text on an orange background reads: I DIDNT APROVE [sic] ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M .. all without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDNT BUY IT IF I WERE YOU. A second block reads: The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDNT APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT
Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Monday night to criticize Swedish fashion giant H&M for using his likeness on merchandise that he says he didn't approve. (Justin Bieber/Instagram)

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," H&M wrote in a statement to CBC News.

None of the items in question are currently sold on H&M's Canadian online store.

Bieber had previously partnered with the Swedish fashion giant on his Purpose touring merchandise in 2017 and its follow-up collection released the same year.

