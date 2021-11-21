Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment

Justin Bieber to continue world tour after temporary facial paralysis

Justin Bieber is set to hit the road again after stepping aside to deal with an illness called Ramsay Hunt syndrome that left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.

Concert promoter says pop star will resume his Justice world tour on July 31 in Italy

The Canadian Press ·
Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. The pop star is set to resume his world tour on July 31 after his face was temporarily paralyzed last month. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber is set to hit the road again after stepping aside to deal with an illness that left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.

Concert promoter AEG says the Stratford, Ont., pop star will resume his Justice world tour starting July 31 with a concert in Italy.

He'll then play shows across South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The announcement comes after Bieber suddenly postponed several of his North American dates in June, including two in Toronto. One of them was cancelled just hours before showtime.

WATCH | What's the diagnosis behind Bieber's facial paralysis?

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the rare disorder affecting Justin Bieber?

1 month ago
Duration 4:53
Sunnybrook Health Science Centre neurologist Dr. Matthew Burke sheds some light on Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare disorder that popstar Justin Bieber disclosed he was dealing with after cancelling performances in Toronto.

Bieber later took to Instagram with a video where he explained that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left him unable to blink and smile on one side of his face.

AEG says new dates for the postponed North American shows will be announced soon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now