Justin Bieber to continue world tour after temporary facial paralysis
Concert promoter says pop star will resume his Justice world tour on July 31 in Italy
Justin Bieber is set to hit the road again after stepping aside to deal with an illness that left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.
Concert promoter AEG says the Stratford, Ont., pop star will resume his Justice world tour starting July 31 with a concert in Italy.
He'll then play shows across South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
The announcement comes after Bieber suddenly postponed several of his North American dates in June, including two in Toronto. One of them was cancelled just hours before showtime.
WATCH | What's the diagnosis behind Bieber's facial paralysis?
Bieber later took to Instagram with a video where he explained that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left him unable to blink and smile on one side of his face.
AEG says new dates for the postponed North American shows will be announced soon.
