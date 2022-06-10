Justin Bieber says he cancelled Toronto shows over 'pretty serious' facial paralysis

Pop star Justin Bieber says he cancelled his appearances in Toronto this week because of an ailment that has caused "full paralysis" to one side of his face.

Bieber said Friday he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS).

"For those frustrated by my cancellations … I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them," the singer from Stratford, Ont., said on Instagram.

He appeared unable to move much of the right side of his face, saying in the video he was not able to blink or smile on that side.

According to the U.S. National Organization for Rare Diseases, RHS is a "rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy) and a rash affecting the ear or mouth."

"This is pretty serious," Bieber said, adding he will take the time off to recover and hopes his fans understand.

Bieber was set to play Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his Justice world tour, but cancelled shortly before taking the stage for his first performance.