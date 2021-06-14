Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion to perform at Made In America festival

Justin Bieber and Lil Baby are set to headline Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia. Organizers announced Monday that Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda and A$AP Ferg will also perform at the two-day event on Sept. 4-5 over Labour Day weekend.

The festival, which was founded in 2012 by Jay-Z, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's festival, which will be held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and will benefit a number of not-for-profit organizations. That includes the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Pennsylvania and the Reform Alliance, a group founded by rapper Meek Mill that seeks to alter probation laws.

Those groups will operate out of Cause Village, a staple component of Made In America wherein not-for-profits engage directly with festival-goers

"This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments," Jay-Z said in a news release announcing the event.

"The artists' performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia."

Other performers include Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Baby Keem, Morray, 42 Dugg and EST Gee.