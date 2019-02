Empire actor Jussie Smollett suspected of lying about attack, police say

Chicago detectives suspect Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a false police report when he said he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in downtown Chicago late last month, a police official says.

Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted the news on Wednesday after Smollett's lawyers, Todd Pugh and Victor P. Henderson, met with prosecutors and detectives.

It's unknown what was discussed or whether Smollett attended the meeting. The attorneys didn't reply to requests for comment.

Smollett, who plays the role of Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox TV show, said he was attacked by two masked men at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 as he was walking home from a Subway sandwich shop downtown.

The actor said the men beat him, made racist and homophobic comments and yelled, "This is MAGA country" — an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again"— before looping a rope around his neck and fleeing.

Character not being written off show

Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television issued a statement Wednesday saying Smollett "continues to be a consummate professional on set" and that his character isn't being written off the show. The statement followed reports that Smollett's role was being slashed amid the police investigation into the reported attack.

Investigators went through hundreds of hours of private and public surveillance video from the area where Smollett said he was attacked but couldn't find footage of the alleged beating.

Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that a search warrant was executed at the Chicago apartment of two brothers who were questioned in the alleged attack. (Nader Issa/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

They did find and release images of two people they said they wanted to question. And last week, police picked up the two brothers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport as they returned from Nigeria and questioned them about the attack. They also searched the men's apartment.

The men, who were identified to multiple media outlets by their attorney as Abimbola "Abel" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, were held for nearly 48 hours on suspicion of assaulting Smollett before being released Friday.

'Nothing is further from the truth'

Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said last week that media reports about the attack being a hoax were unconfirmed by case detectives, but on Saturday, he said the men provided information that had "shifted the trajectory of the investigation." He also said detectives had requested another interview with Smollett.

The Osundairos' attorney, Gloria Schmidt, hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Smollett's lawyers have said the actor was angered and felt "victimized" by reports that he may have played a role in staging the attack.

"Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying," Pugh and Henderson said in a statement Saturday.

Anne Kavanagh, a spokesperson for Smollett's lawyers, said they would "keep an active dialogue with Chicago police on his behalf." She didn't respond to a request for further comment.

Chicago's top prosecutor, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, recused herself from the investigation Tuesday, according to a one-sentence statement issued by a spokesperson.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision to recuse herself was made to address potential questions of impartiality based upon familiarity with potential witnesses in the case," spokesperson Tandra Simonton said.

She didn't elaborate as to how Foxx was familiar with anyone in the case and she said Foxx would have no further comment. Foxx's first assistant, Joe Magats, will oversee the case, the office said.