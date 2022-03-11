Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, $120K fine for staging hate crime

Jussie Smollett was sentenced Thursday to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that the former Empire actor orchestrated himself.

Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, including 150 days in the county jail. Linn denied a request to suspend Smollett's sentence and ordered he be placed in custody immediately.

Smollett was also ordered to pay $120,106 US in restitution.

Smollett loudly proclaimed his innocence after the sentence. "I am innocent. I could have said I am guilty a long time ago," Smollett shouted as sheriff's deputies led him out of the Chicago courtroom, capping an hours-long sentencing hearing.

Linn excoriated Smollett prior to delivering his sentencing decision and pronounced himself astounded by Smollett's actions given the actor's multiracial family background and history working on behalf of social justice organizations.

"For you now to sit here, convicted of hoaxing, hate crimes ... the hypocrisy is just astounding," Linn said.

The case made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police in January 2019 that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.

In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in "MAGA Country," a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show Empire that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.

Judge James Linn speaks during Thursday's hearing. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/The Associated Press)

No statement from Smollett

Smollett declined to make a statement during Thursday's sentencing hearing, saying he agreed with his attorney's advice to remain quiet.

His decision came after special prosecutor Dan Webb asked Linn to include "an appropriate amount of prison time" when sentencing the actor for his conviction. Webb said he would not ask for a specific amount of time, leaving that to Linn's discretion.

He also asked that Smollett be ordered to pay $130,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago.

Smollett's defence attorney Nenye Uche asked Linn to limit the sentence to community service. He said Smollett "has lost nearly everything" in his career and finances and asked that Linn give him time to make restitution if that is part of the sentence.

Smollett's crime hurt 'actual victims,' said police

Witnesses for both the state and Smollett testified. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, who was called by the state, submitted a statement that was read aloud by Samuel Mendenhall, a member of the special prosecution team.

In the statement, Brown, who became superintendent in April 2020 and wasn't with the city at the time of Smollett's police report, said Smollett's false report of a hate crime harmed "actual victims" of such crimes. Brown asked that the city be compensated for its costs, saying the cost of investigating his claim could have been spent elsewhere in the city.

Jussie Smollett's grandmother, testifying for the defence, asked Linn not to include prison time in his sentence for Smollett.

Molly Smollett, Jussie Smollett's grandmother, asked the judge not to send her grandson to prison. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/The Associated Press)

"I ask you, judge, not to send him to prison," Molly Smollett, 92, told the court. She later added, "If you do, send me along with him, OK?"

Smollett's brother, Joel Smollett, Jr., told the court that Smollett is "not a threat to the people of Illinois. In my humble opinion he is completely innocent."

Smollett's attorneys also read aloud letters from other supporters, including an organizer with Black Lives Matter, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and LaTanya and Samuel L. Jackson that asked Linn to consider the case's effect on Smollett's life and career and to avoid any confinement as part of his sentence.

WATCH | Police release video from Jussie Smollett investigation:

Police release video from Jussie Smollett investigation Duration 0:55 Police body-camera footage purportedly shows Jussie Smollett, with a white rope wrapped around his neck, talking with police officers in his apartment in Chicago. 0:55

Other supporters spoke about worries that Smollett would be at risk in prison, specifically mentioning his race, sexual orientation and his family's Jewish heritage.

The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.