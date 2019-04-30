Jussie Smollett's character dropped from Empire: Fox

Fox Entertainment said Tuesday that Jussie Smollett will not return to his series Empire next season in the wake of allegations by Chicago officials the actor lied about a racially motivated attack.

"By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett's option for season six, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to Empire," the studio said in a statement that gave no reasoning for the decision.

Fox announced earlier Tuesday that the drama about a hip-hop record label and the fiery family behind it had been renewed for a sixth season.

A Smollett representative released a statement to several media outlets suggesting a hope that he may eventually return.

"We've been told that Jussie will not be on Empire in the beginning of the season but he appreciates they have extended his contract to keep Jamal's future open," the statement said. "Most importantly he is grateful to Fox and Empire leadership, cast, crew and fans for their unwavering support."

Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon and Jussie Smollett as Jamal Lyon in Empire. (Chuck Hodes/Fox/Associated Press)

Smollett's character was removed from the final two episodes of season five.

Smollett, 36, who is black and gay, ignited a firestorm by telling police on Jan. 29 that two apparent supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump struck him, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach over him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs on a Chicago street.

After weeks of investigation, Chicago police said Smollett had cooked up the scheme — in which they allege he hired two brothers to pose as his attackers — because he was dissatisfied with his salary on Empire.

He was charged in February with staging the incident and filing a false police report, but Cook County State's Attorney's Office prosecutors dropped all charges against him in March.

Smollett admitted no wrongdoing but agreed to do community service and give up $10,000 US in bond money.

In April, the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit seeking three times the damages it said it incurred in the investigation of the incident.

Empire films in Chicago.