Judge to be assigned to Jussie Smollett case during court hearing today
A judge is expected to be assigned to Jussie Smollett's disorderly conduct case when the Empire actor returns to a Chicago court Thursday, just days after lawyers on both sides agreed that cameras would be allowed in the courtroom.

American actor is accused of lying to police about being victim of racist and homophobic attack

The Associated Press ·
Empire actor Jussie Smollett, centre, shown arriving Tuesday at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago for a hearing on charges of filing a false police report, is back in court Thursday. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

The judge will then likely ask Smollett to enter a plea.

Smollett is accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago.

The actor appeared in court earlier this week, when prosecutors and defence lawyers agreed to allow cameras during Thursday's hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Prosecutors allege Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

A grand jury in Chicago indicted him on 16 felony counts, which his lawyers have called "prosecutorial overkill." Smollett, who is free on bond, maintains his innocence.

