Junos 2022: Simu Liu, Jessia, Shawn Mendes among stars on the red carpet

It was a sweltering day in Toronto during the red carpet for the 51st annual Juno Awards, but that didn't stop the top tier of Canada's music talent from dressing up and going all out for music's biggest night.

Jessia looked cool in a pink geometric-pattern dress and matching jacket with quilted lining. The TikTok star was nominated for TikTok Juno Fan Choice.

Canadian hip hop legend Maestro in a toffee-coloured ensemble. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Canadian hip hop legend Maestro looked sharp as ever in a toffee-coloured ensemble with black detailing, and black lapels and a fedora. The Toronto rapper is nominated for children's album of the year for Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro "School Days."

Latin music artist Alex Cuba wore a punchy purple suit on the red carpet. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Latin artist Alex Cuba wore a punchy purple suit with a floral tie and dark sunglasses. The musician's album Mendó earned a nomination for Global music album of the year.

Artist of the year nominee JP Saxe in a creamy satin jacket, and patterned shirt with blue, green and brown floral details (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

JP Saxe went for a creamy satin jacket and patterned shirt with blue, green and brown floral details. His album Dangerous Levels of Introspection is nominated for album of the year.

Indie rockers Arkells, who helped open the Juno Awards on Sunday evening in a rocking performance, looked understated. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Indie rockers Arkells looked understated, with a standout dinosaur print and flame-patterned black and white jacket. The band performed at the top of the show and later won group of the year. They're also nominated for rock album of the year for Blink Once.

Sarain Fox as well as Nimkii Osawamick of Nimkii and the Niniis wear matching outfits. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Sarain Fox wears a sequined bomber jacket with LAND BACK spelled on her nails. Nimkii Osawamick wears a matching sequined crewneck and a beaded medallion. His group Nimkii and the Niniis was up for traditional Indigenous group of the year.

TikTok Juno Fan Choice nominee 347aidan walked the carpet in this stylish, clashed-pattern outfit. (CARAS/iPhoto)

TikTok Juno Fan Choice nominee 347aidan walked the carpet in this stylish, clashed-pattern outfit. He wore a loose-fitting purple button-down with grey pockets, a chain necklace with a single pearl, and striped purple-and-blue pants.

The sweltering heat is no match for a l l i e in this summery and sun-coloured look. (CARAS/iPhoto)

A l l i e, a nominee for Contemporary R&B recording of the year, dressed for the sweltering weather in this summery look: a canary yellow and sky blue tank and a mini skirt.

Avril Lavigne returned to the Junos red carpet in this edgy leather gown. (CARAS/iPhoto)

The princess of pop punk is back with her signature smokey-eyed stare: Avril Lavigne, pictured with husband Mod Sun, wears a belted leather dress with zipper details and a thigh-high slit up the leg.

"It feels so great to be back at the Junos," Lavigne said on the carpet.

Artist of the year winner Charlotte Cardin poses wore an oversized T-shirt with eye-catching, fire-engine red pants. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Meaningless singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin, a multiple Juno 2022 winner including for artist of the year on Saturday night, wore an oversized T-shirt with eye-catching, fire-engine red pants.

Cardin's sporty red heels.

Cardin wore sporty red heels to match her bottoms.

DJ Shub poses with Snotty Nose Rez Kids on the carpet. (CARAS/iPhoto)

DJ Shub, who won contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year at Saturday's ceremony, is pictured here with an electic ensemble that includes Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Reggae artist Exco Levi wore this houndstooth print jacket to the Juno Awards. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Wearing a camel-coloured fedora, nominated reggae artist Exco Levi dressed to impress in this houndstooth print jacket with beige joggers and black-and-white loafers.

Recording engineer of the year winner Hill Kourkoudis Hill in a lavender pantsuit with platform white sneakers. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Hill Kourkoutis, who won recording engineer of the year at Saturday night's opening night awards, wore a lavender pantsuit with platform white sneakers.

Jayli Wolf wore a gothic look on the carpet. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Jayli Wolf, who was nominated for contemporary Indigenous artist at Saturday night's awards, wore this silky, all-black gothic look, donning a cape with pointed shoulder pads and layering a thin gold belt over a glossy black corset top.

Jesse Gold, 2020-21 Allan Slaight Juno master-class short-lister, in a snakeskin jacket. (CARAS/iPhoto)

The 2020-21 Allan Slaight Juno master-class short-lister Jesse Gold wore a snakeskin jacket over a black top and white denim jeans with an inky floral pattern.

Pop superstar Shawn Mendes made his roots known in this Canadian tuxedo.

Spotted: a Canadian tuxedo! Pop superstar Shawn Mendes, who received the Junos international achievement award Sunday night, wore this dusty denim blue ensemble on the carpet.

Moonshine's Pierre Kwenders, left, wears a mustard yellow ensemble with a mesh green top, San Farafina wore a groovy, colourful print overcoat with denim bottoms and Hervé (Coltan) Kalongo wore a flared top with patterned pants. (CARAS/iPhoto)

From left, Moonshine's Pierre Kwenders wears a mustard yellow ensemble with a mesh green top beneath the jacket. San Farafina wore a groovy, colourful print overcoat with denim bottoms and Hervé (Coltan) Kalongo wore a flared top with patterned pants.

Mustafa wears a cream-coloured kaftan. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Producer of the year winner Mustafa dons a cream kaftan with a body armour vest and the word POET embroidered on a denim decal in a tribute to his Islamic faith.

"I always feel like I'm defending my heart and defending myself from all forms of violence," the artist said. "Violence against my heart, violence against my community, violence against my faith."

Host Simu Liu wears a bright magenta suit on the carpet catwalk. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Junos host Simu Liu — who showed off his fashion at a number of high-profile Hollywood events this year — wears a snazzy magenta suit with clean white sneakers.

"I've got three suits under this," the Marvel star joked on the red carpet.

The Beaches make a colourful quartet in their co-ordinated outfits. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Indie rockers the Beaches arrived in colour co-ordinated fashion. From left, Jordan Miller wears a red mesh tank top and slacks, Eliza Enman-McDaniel is in a sunny yellow jumpsuit, Kylie Miller sports a lime green tennis dress with cutouts above the hips, and Megan Fitchett is in a flowing, baby blue tent dress with matching sunglasses and metallic boots.

Sibling duo the Reklaws strike a pose. Jenna Walker shines in a pale pink sequined mini dress with a fringe curtain at the hem, and brother Scott wears a grey suit with a checkered pink pocket square. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Sibling duo — and group of the year nominees — the Reklaws are pictured, with Jenna Walker wearing a pale pink sequined mini dress with a fringe curtain at the hem, while brother Scott kept it simple in a grey suit with a checkered pink pocket square.

TikTok star Tia Wood looks stunning in this sheer dress with floral decals. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Cree and Salish TikTok star Tia Wood wore a sheer, flowing dress with bright pink floral decals, a wide belt and fringe necklace, and high-heeled silver sandals.