Juno Awards 2019: David Foster to be honoured for philanthropic work

Canadian producer David Foster is getting another accolade to add to his collection of awards.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says the Grammy Award winning musician, songwriter and composer will receive its 2019 humanitarian award.

The academy says it honours Foster's philanthropic support of hundreds of charities, including the David Foster Foundation which provides financial help to Canadian families in need of life-saving transplants.

In a release, Foster says it is a "great honour" to receive the award, explaining that he created his foundation in 1986 after meeting a young girl from his hometown who was awaiting a liver transplant.

David Foster is seen celebrating after winning two Juno Awards in 1986: producer of the year for his work on St. Elmo's Fire soundtrack and instrumental artist of the year. (John Felstead/Canadian Press)

Foster says music has brought him many rewards "and what better way to pay tribute to those gifts than to pay it forward."

The award is handed out every year and will be presented to Foster at the 48th Juno Gala Dinner and Awards on Saturday, March 16 in London, Ont.

The Juno Awards ceremony follows on Sunday, March 17 and will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on CBC, CBC Radio and globally on cbc.ca/junos.