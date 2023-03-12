Junos 2023: Follow along for all the winners from opening night
The 2023 Juno Awards kick off Saturday in Edmonton, where 40 awards will be handed out to Canada's top musical artists.
Saturday's performers include Dylan Sinclair, Devon Cole, Jean-Michel Blais
The ceremony — which comes ahead of Monday night's main event, a live broadcast hosted by Marvel actor Simu Liu — will be emceed by Run The Burbs star and co-creator Andrew Phung and CBC Music radio host Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe.
Saturday's festivities will include performances from artists Dylan Sinclair, Devon Cole, Jean-Michel Blais and The Bearhead Sisters. The in memoriam segment of the show will feature a joint performance from Corb Lund, The Sadies and Shannon Johnson.
CBC News will be updating this story with winners throughout the evening.
