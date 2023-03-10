Junos 2023: Watch Canada's biggest night in music
Show to feature all-star hip-hop tribute, Nickelback hall of fame induction
The 52nd Juno Awards will be broadcast live tonight and hosted by Marvel star Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) for the second year in a row.
The Canadian music awards handed out 40 prizes on Saturday, leaving five honours for Monday: the TikTok Juno fan choice award, album of the year, breakthrough artist of the year, rap album/EP of the year and contemporary R&B recording of the year.
Monday will also feature the 50th anniversary hip-hop tribute, hosted by Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty will include a group performance by Choclair, DJ Mel Boogie, Dream Warriors, Maestro Fresh Wes, Michie Mee and TOBi.
Also on the agenda: Alberta rock group Nickelback's live induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, which was announced back in November.
Tenille Townes, Alexisonfire, Aysanabee, Jessie Reyez, Tate McRae, AP Dhillon, Banx & Ranx, Preston Pablo and Rêve will each perform during tonight's ceremony.
CBC News will livestream the show at the link above.
The Junos will air live from Edmonton on at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos.