Junos 2023: Watch Canada's biggest night in music

The 52nd Juno Awards will be broadcast live tonight and hosted by Marvel star Simu Liu for the second year in a row.

Show to feature all-star hip-hop tribute, Nickelback hall of fame induction

Jenna Benchetrit · CBC News ·

The 2023 Juno Awards

13 minutes ago
Live
Simu Liu returns to host Canada's Biggest Night in Music. Join him live from Edmonton tonight at 8PM ET.

The 52nd Juno Awards will be broadcast live tonight and hosted by Marvel star Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) for the second year in a row.

The Canadian music awards handed out 40 prizes on Saturday, leaving five honours for Monday: the TikTok Juno fan choice award, album of the year, breakthrough artist of the year, rap album/EP of the year and contemporary R&B recording of the year. 

 Monday will also feature the 50th anniversary hip-hop tribute, hosted by Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty will include a group performance by Choclair, DJ Mel Boogie, Dream Warriors, Maestro Fresh Wes, Michie Mee and TOBi.

Also on the agenda: Alberta rock group Nickelback's live induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, which was announced back in November.

Tenille Townes, Alexisonfire, Aysanabee, Jessie Reyez, Tate McRae, AP Dhillon, Banx & Ranx, Preston Pablo and Rêve will each perform during tonight's ceremony.

CBC News will livestream the show at the link above.

The Junos will air live from Edmonton on at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos.

Jenna Benchetrit

Jenna Benchetrit is a web journalist for CBC News. Based in Toronto and born in Montreal, she holds a master's degree in journalism from Ryerson University. Reach her at jenna.benchetrit@cbc.ca or on Twitter @jennabenchetrit.

