Juno Awards 2021: The Weeknd wins first award in virtual ceremonies

The 2021 Juno Awards kicked off on Friday night in a virtual ceremony — giving out their first awards to JJ Wilde for rock album of the year, Alanis Morissette for adult contemporary album of the year, and The Weeknd for contemporary R&B recording of the year.

Meanwhile, Crown Lands won group of the year and the Hamilton-based band Arkells won group of the year for the fourth time in their career.

In a largely pretaped show, host Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe is giving out awards for categories including single of the year, songwriter of the year, group of the year and more.

Going into the awards, rapper The Weeknd has the most nominations with six, including for single of the year with smash-success Blinding Lights.

He is also nominated for album of the year for After Hours, songwriter of the year, artist of the year, contemporary R&B recording of the year and the JUNO Fan Choice award.

The awards for fan choice and artist of the year will be presented on Sunday, the second and final night of the ceremony.

The awards are being broadcast on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, and are streaming globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos.

CBC News will be updating this story with all major winners throughout the evening: