Watch, follow along as Sarah McLachlan hosts the Juno Awards
Broadcast show from London, Ont., starts at 8 p.m. ET
After a week of musical celebration, the Juno Awards cap off their stint in London, Ont., Sunday with what's promised to be a "barn burner" of a show.
Musicians and industry types have already started arriving on the red carpet at the Budweiser Gardens, ahead of this evening's broadcast. The Sarah McLachlan-hosted show will focus mainly on musical performances, given the majority of Junos were handed out at a gala dinner Saturday night.
Stream the Juno Awards live, starting at 8 p.m. ET
McLachlan will perform with folk-rock duo Whitehorse, in addition to performances by Arkells, Bahamas, Jeremy Dutcher, Coeur de Pirate and Corey Hart, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
London's own DJ duo Loud Luxury will also be performing. The two won their first Juno for dance recording on Saturday and were among the first to walk down the red carpet Sunday.
The carpet kicked off with a marching band and cheer squad from Western University.
The latest from CBC reporters on the red carpet.
Who is nominated?
Shawn Mendes heads into the night with the most nominations — and the most wins so far. Mendes took home four trophies Saturday, including artist and single of the year, and is up for two more on Sunday.
He's been notably absent from the week's festivities, but he will be performing via video from Europe, where he is on tour.
In total, just six awards will be handed out on Sunday's show. Here's the breakdown:
- Group: Arkells, Chromeo, Metric, The Sheepdogs, Three Days Grace.
- Album: Darlène, Hubert Lenoir, These Are The Days, Jann Arden, Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes, My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd, Outsider, Three Days Grace.
- Breakthrough artist: bülow, grandson, Johnny Orlando, KILLY, Meghan Patrick.
- R&B/soul recording: Twos, Anders, Pain & Pleasure, Black Atlass, Stone Woman, Charlotte Day Wilson, Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez, My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd.
- Country album: We Were That Song, Brett Kissel, A Small Town Christmas, Jess Moskaluke, Country Music Made Me Do It, Meghan Patrick, Feels Like That, The Reklaws, New Tattoo, Tim Hicks.
- Fan choice: Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, bülow, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, KILLY, Loud Luxury, NAV, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Tory Lanez.
