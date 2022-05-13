Watch the 2022 Juno Awards
The 2022 Juno Awards honouring the best in Canadian music kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Toronto, hosted by Canadian actor Simu Liu.
Marvel star Simu Liu is in Toronto to host Canadian music's biggest night
The 2022 Juno Awards honouring the best in Canadian music kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Toronto.
The outdoor event, being held in person for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic, is hosted by Simu Liu, Canadian star of the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
In addition to a special appearance by Shawn Mendes, the 51st Junos will feature performances from Avril Lavigne, Arcade Fire, Charlotte Cardin and the Arkells.
You can watch the awards show by clicking on the livestream above. This story will be updated throughout the evening with the winners and highlights.
