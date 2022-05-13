Watch the 2022 Juno Awards

Hosted by Simu Liu, Canada’s biggest night in music features the presentation of various Juno Awards including the newest addition to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, sensational performances, and special appearances by Canada’s hottest artists.

The 2022 Juno Awards honouring the best in Canadian music kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Toronto.

The outdoor event, being held in person for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic, is hosted by Simu Liu, Canadian star of the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In addition to a special appearance by Shawn Mendes, the 51st Junos will feature performances from Avril Lavigne, Arcade Fire, Charlotte Cardin and the Arkells.

