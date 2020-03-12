Juno Awards cancelled over coronavirus concerns

The Juno Awards, Canada's most prominent music awards, have been cancelled in the wake of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), the organization behind the Junos, made the announcement Thursday morning in a joint statement with the city of Saskatoon and the province of Saskatchewan.

"We are devastated to cancel this national celebration of music, but at this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians must stand at the forefront of any decisions that impact our communities," CARAS said in a statement.

"We know this is the right decision based on the information we currently have and are continuing to receive. The situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."

Junos-related events had been slated to kick off in Saskatoon later Thursday in the run-up to Sunday's televised gala at the SaskTel Centre.

In the past few weeks, a growing number of conferences, festivals, movie premieres, concert tours, trade shows and other entertainment industry gatherings have been cancelled as countries around the world report rising numbers of people testing positive for the new coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially labelled the outbreak a pandemic. As of Thursday morning, there were 119 presumptive and confirmed cases reported in Canada, with one death.

For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for seniors and those with underlying health issues, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority recover — people with mild illness in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks, according to WHO.

More to come.