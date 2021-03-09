WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

The Weeknd took home Artist of the Year and Album of the year at the 50th annual Juno Awards on Sunday, while singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie opened the show by asking for compassion following the recent announcement by the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation.

"It's shocking to some people and a revelation, but it's not news to Indigenous people," she said, referring to the announcement that preliminary findings from a survey conducted by a specialist in ground-penetrating radar indicated the remains of what could be 215 children buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Sunday's broadcast wrapped up a week of events, including opening night on Friday where the Junos gave out 37 awards, including Rap Recording of the Year, Rock Album of the Year and more.

WATCH | Junos celebrate 30 yeas of Canadian hip-hop:

Junos celebrate 30 years of Canadian hip-hop after years of slights The National 2:01 The Juno Awards will have a special tribute to the last 30 years of Canadian hip-hop. But as artists and critics say, the support wasn't always there. 2:01

The night kicked off with performance of Somebody by Justin Bieber and also featured a tribute to 30 years of hip hop in Canada with a performance by Maestro Fresh Wes, NAV, Kardinall Offishall and more.

The show also included Jann Arden's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. "I think I'm too young," Arden said.

"Grateful to everyone who has helped me over the years and those who didn't help me because they helped me become more persistent."

A full list of winners from opening night can be found here. The winners annouced Sunday included:

Traditional R&B/Soul Recording Of The Year — Solid, Savannah Ré.

— Solid, Savannah Ré. Artist of the Year — The Weeknd.

— The Weeknd. Breakthrough Artist of the Year — JP Saxe.

— JP Saxe. Album of the Year — After Hours, The Weeknd.

— After Hours, The Weeknd. Pop Album of the Year — Changes, Justin Bieber.

— Changes, Justin Bieber. Juno Fan Choice — Shawn Mendes.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.