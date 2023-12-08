'Cinematic' pop star Josh Alexander is a musical threat in 3 languages

Josh Alexander says his road to stardom began when he was eight years old, sitting on the couch with his grandmother.

He says they would record episodes from singing competition shows like America's Got Talent, American Idol and The X Factor and watch them together on Friday nights.

"I remember telling her that one day, I'd be on one of those big stages and I'd be singing for crowds of people, too," he said.

In 2018, the Quebec native finally got his chance to perform as a competitor on one of Canada's most-watched singing shows, La Voix. Alexander made it to the duels stage of the show and landed a management team in the process, laying the groundwork for his dream to become a reality.

Now 23, Alexander has been busy forging a career as a songwriter, composer and performer ever since. The singer, who describes his music as "cinematic" pop, says he's always loved movie soundtracks and the way they can elicit emotion from an audience.

"I just wanted to create songs that would give you the feel of a movie soundtrack.... The music is refined, there's a lot of layers to the instrumentation and my songs, and it feels like a movie," he said. "My whole goal is that people can close their eyes and they can picture a scene in their head."

Many accolades

In 2020, Alexander was named the iHeart Radio Future Star, and he went on to release his debut EP, Forevermore, in the fall of 2022.

Two of his musical compositions, Fly Away and Jusqu'à toi, are featured on the soundtrack of the film Butterfly Tale/La Légende du Papillon, which was released in Canadian theatres in October. That same month, he was the opening act for French singer Zaz's tour in Quebec.

Alexander, who is fluent in French, English and Spanish, says growing up in households with multiple languages and cultures influenced the music he writes. (Strut Management )

Also in October, Alexander won the grand prize of the 11th Annual Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program. As the grand prize winner, Alexander received a cash prize of $20,000, performances at Canada's Walk of Fame events and private studio recording time at Metalworks Studios in Toronto.

He calls it "the biggest recognition."

"I'm being told by the industry in this country that I deserve my spot here," he said. "I think it's super validating and I'm super grateful."

The importance of language, culture

Alexander says his family and upbringing are major parts of his success.

Born in Quebec City, he is fluent in English, French and Spanish. The product of an American mother and Salvadoran father, Alexander says growing up in a household with Latin and North American cultures influenced the way he writes music.

"To be able to share with the world in my languages ... I feel like it's the best way for people to get to know me," he said. "Sometimes there's certain things that I need to share that come ... easier to me [to express] in French, and sometimes it comes easily to me in Spanish or in English, and all depending on the song, the vibe or the language."

WATCH | Josh Alexander explains how different languages inform his music: Josh Alexander on using different languages to make music Duration 1:41 Canadian singer-songwriter Josh Alexander, who is fluent in English, French and Spanish, spoke to CBC News about the role language plays in the way he creates his music.

His family's influence goes beyond his lyrics. Alexander's cousin Rafael plays the younger version of him in the music video for his single Keep On Giving the Love.

"When I was a kid, I'd be in my room and I'd put on shows ... I'd pretend that I was in a music video and I could dream it in my head what it would look like, what it would feel like. And I wanted to recreate that moment," he said.

"I'm so happy that [Rafael] accepted [the role in the video], because I know this was a big ask. But he was so excited about doing it, and he had a lot of fun."

Alexander says his music and art have come a long way since his time on La Voix, and he now knows his vision for the future.

"I was still developing my artistic identity a couple years ago ... it's a lot clearer now," he said. "I know exactly where I'm going with the cinematic pop universe of Josh Alexander."