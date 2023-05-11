Joni Mitchell's set at 2022 Newport fest to be a live album

Last summer's surprise set by Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival has been turned into a live album.

Mitchell took the stage alongside Brandi Carlile and friends in her first full-length performance since 2002, performing Big Yellow Taxi, Shine, Help Me and Come In From the Cold. She also played a solo instrumental version of Just Like This Train.

On July 28, Rhino Records will release the 11-track live album, At Newport, produced by Carlile and Mitchell, with liner notes by noted music writer Cameron Crowe. It will be available on streaming services and a two-LP or two-CD set.

Carlile had been expected to perform at the festival on July 24, 2022, alongside Wynonna Judd, Lucius's Holly Laessig, Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford and more, but Mitchell was a surprise. Judd was seen wiping away tears while Mitchell sang 1966's Both Sides Now.

WATCH | Mitchell performs Both Sides Now:

Mitchell has been returning to the public eye since suffering a life-threatening brain aneurysm in 2015. In June, she will headline a concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Wash.

Mitchell was honoured as MusiCares's Person of the Year during this year's Grammy festivities and she accepted a Grammy for best historical album. She was also the 2023 recipient of the U.S. Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, and performed a sultry version of Summertime.