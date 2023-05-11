Content
Joni Mitchell's set at 2022 Newport fest to be a live album

Last summer's surprise set by Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival has been turned into a live album.

Will feature 11 songs from Canadian singer-songwriter's performance

The Associated Press
A smiling woman wears blonde pigtails and a red beret.
Joni Mitchell arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mitchell's concert set from the 2022 Newport Folk Festival has been turned into an 11-track live album to be released on July 28. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press)

Mitchell took the stage alongside Brandi Carlile and friends in her first full-length performance since 2002, performing Big Yellow TaxiShineHelp Me and Come In From the Cold. She also played a solo instrumental version of Just Like This Train.

On July 28, Rhino Records will release the 11-track live album, At Newport, produced by Carlile and Mitchell, with liner notes by noted music writer Cameron Crowe. It will be available on streaming services and a two-LP or two-CD set.

Carlile had been expected to perform at the festival on July 24, 2022, alongside Wynonna Judd, Lucius's Holly Laessig, Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford and more, but Mitchell was a surprise. Judd was seen wiping away tears while Mitchell sang 1966's Both Sides Now.

WATCH | Mitchell performs Both Sides Now:

Mitchell has been returning to the public eye since suffering a life-threatening brain aneurysm in 2015. In June, she will headline a concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Wash.

Mitchell was honoured as MusiCares's Person of the Year during this year's Grammy festivities and she accepted a Grammy for best historical album. She was also the 2023 recipient of the U.S. Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, and performed a sultry version of Summertime.

About CBC News
Submit a news tip

