Joni Mitchell releases 1972 song featuring Neil Young ahead of album release

A long unreleased Joni Mitchell demo recording with an appearance by fellow Canadian musician Neil Young is finally seeing the light of day.

More than 50 years after it was made, an early version of the folk singer-songwriter's track You Turn Me On I'm A Radio has been issued with Young playing electric guitar and harmonica.

The song is a teaser for Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975), which comes out Friday.

Mitchell's archival album chronicles a formative four-year stretch of her career around the release of her albums For the Roses, Court and Spark and The Hissing of Summer Lawns.

The demo for You Turn Me On I'm A Radio was made when the two Canadian legends collaborated in mid-April 1972 while Mitchell participated in recording sessions for what became For the Roses at Wally Heider Studios in Hollywood.

The final version of the song wound up becoming the first single from For the Roses and one of Mitchell's first Billboard chart hits.