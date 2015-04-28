Joni Mitchell's personal book of songs and drawings to be published
Joni Mitchell's Morning Glory On the Vine will be published Oct. 22, publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Monday.
Morning Glory On the Vine collects materials singer assembled in the early 1970s and sent to friends
A private gift from Joni Mitchell will arrive in bookstores this fall.
Morning Glory On the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings will be published Oct. 22, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Monday.
The book collects materials the singer-songwriter assembled in the early 1970s and sent to friends — just 100 copies, all signed.
The release this year will include a new introduction by Mitchell and additional paintings not included in the original edition.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will also publish a signed, limited edition of Morning Glory On the Vine.
Mitchell, 75, is known for such classic songs as Big Yellow Taxi and Free Man in Paris and such albums as Blue and For the Roses.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.