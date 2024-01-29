Music icon Joni Mitchell to perform at Grammys for 1st time

Revered Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to make her Grammy Awards performance debut next Sunday.

A statement from Grammys organizer the Recording Academy says the performance at this year's ceremony will mark Mitchell's first at the awards after nine wins and 18 previous nominations.

The 80-year-old is nominated in the best folk album category for Joni Mitchell at Newport, a live album recorded in June 2022.

Mitchel, described by the academy as "one of the most important female recording artists of the rock era," also received its lifetime achievement award in 2002.

Last year, Mitchell became the first Canadian to collect the prestigious Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song since it was established in 2007.

A brain aneurysm in 2015 had cast doubt on whether Mitchell would ever perform again, but she made a triumphant return at the Newport Folk Festival and recorded the album for which she's now nominated at this year's Grammys.