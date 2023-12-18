Actor Jonathan Majors convicted by jury in New York assault case

Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged reputation and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star.

A Manhattan jury found Majors, 34, guilty of assault and harassment. He was also acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment.

Majors, who was asked to stand and face the jurors as the verdict was read, showed no immediate reaction, looking slightly downward. His sentencing was set for Feb. 6.

The charges stemmed from a dispute between the Creed III actor and his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, that began in the back seat of a chauffeured car and spilled into the streets of Manhattan last March.

More to come.