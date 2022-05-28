Jury expected to deliver verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

A jury in Fairfax, Va., delivers a verdict in Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. It also delivers a verdict regarding a $100-million U.S. counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.

A jury on Wednesday said it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50-million US libel lawsuit against actor Amber Heard, his ex-wife, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The jury has also reached a verdict regarding a $100-million US counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.

The verdicts were expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, but the judge sent the jury back because it had not completely filled out the verdict form.

The seven-person civil jury must come to a unanimous decision to reach each verdict. They deliberated for about 12 hours over three days.

Depp, perhaps best known for his starring role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, is accusing Heard of libelling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard, who starred in Aquaman, filed a $100-million US counterclaim after Depp's lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.

Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details about their short and volatile marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. Depp said he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.

Jurors must decide both claims based on whether or not the statements were made with "actual malice," meaning they knew what they were saying was false, or were acting with a reckless disregard for the truth.