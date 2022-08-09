Radio host John Derringer and Q107 'part ways' amid misconduct investigation

Toronto radio station Q107 says that host John Derringer, who was on hiatus following a misconduct investigation being initiated by parent company Corus Entertainment, is leaving his show Derringer in the Morning.

The station posted a statement detailing the change on Twitter, saying that Derringer and Q107 have "agreed to part ways, effective today."

It went on to state that the "'independent investigation initiated by Corus remains ongoing."

Derringer first went on hiatus after allegations of verbal abuse and gender-based discrimination were raised by Jennifer Valentyne, a high-profile broadcaster who used to work there.

In an email to CBC at the time, Valentyne said she came forward as she "didn't want [her] voice to be silent anymore."

"There is a double standard that still exists and that must change," she went on to write. "When one woman is treated with disrespect in the workplace it impacts all of us. The overwhelming response from women with similar experiences supports the need for equality."

