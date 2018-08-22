Skip to Main Content
Jimmy Bennett says he was afraid to speak out against Asia Argento over alleged sex assault

A young actor who alleged in legal documents that actress Asia Argento sexually assaulted him when he was 17 says his trauma resurfaced when Argento came out as a victim of sexual assault herself.

Actor Jimmy Bennett, right, alleged in legal documents that actress Asia Argento sexually assaulted him when he was 17 years old. (Angela Weiss, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The statement released Wednesday through an attorney for Jimmy Bennett, now 22, is his first public comment since a Sunday New York Times story revealed Argento had reached a legal settlement with him last year over an alleged sexual assault in a California hotel room.

Bennett said he initially chose to deal with the situation privately and until now has been "ashamed and afraid" to speak publicly.

His comments come a day after Argento denied having a sexual relationship with him.

The 42-year-old Argento has been a key figure in the #MeToo movement since alleging last year that Harvey Weinstein raped her when she was 21.

Bennett attends the American Humane Association's Hero Dog Awards on October 2012 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)
