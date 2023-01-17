Actor Jeremy Renner home from hospital after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plow accident.

In response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ TV series Mayor of Kingstown, Renner tweeted, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

Renner was run over by his own Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative's vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day, authorities said. The vehicle weighs over 14,000 pounds.

The accident left him in critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.

Authorities are still investigating, but they have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and there is no indication of any foul play.

The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the Mission Impossible franchise.