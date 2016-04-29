Skip to Main Content
'I'm feeling good:' Alex Trebek shares update on cancer treatment
Entertainment·New

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek says he's feeling good as he continues cancer therapy and is already working on the next season of the hit quiz show.

Alex Trebek has shared an update on his health, saying he's feeling good and already at work on the next season of Jeopardy. (Ben Hider/Getty Images)

In a new video posted on the Jeopardy YouTube page, the Sudbury, Ont.,-born TV personality is seen on the show's set, where he notes it's the last day of taping for the 35th anniversary season.

He thanks fans for their messages of encouragement and support, particularly the cards he's received from young people, adding he's touched beyond words.

In his trademark unflappable delivery style and signature suited attire, Trebek says he's continuing with his therapy. He says he's already working on the 36th year of Jeopardy with the staff and is looking forward to seeing viewers again in September.

Trebek announced in a YouTube video on March 6 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

