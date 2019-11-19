Ken, Brad or James? Upcoming Jeopardy tournament to determine 'greatest of all time'

The three top money winners in Jeopardy history will vie for a share of $1.5 million US in January.

ABC and the quiz show's producer said Monday that Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in prime-time episodes on the network.

The first contestant to win three matches will receive $1 million (all figures US). Each runner-up will take home $250,000.

Alex Trebek will host the contest, titled "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time" and debuting 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.

Rutter is the top all-time money winner with $4.7 million, followed by Jennings with $3.4 million and Holzhauer with $2.7 million.

Jennings holds the record for longest winning streak (74 games), while Holzhauer holds the top 15 of Jeopardy's single-game winnings records.

In a statement, Trebek said the three have proved they qualify as the "greatest," and now will compete to be "the best of the best."