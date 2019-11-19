Ken, Brad or James? Upcoming Jeopardy tournament to determine 'greatest of all time'
1st player to win 3 matches will land $1M
The three top money winners in Jeopardy history will vie for a share of $1.5 million US in January.
ABC and the quiz show's producer said Monday that Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in prime-time episodes on the network.
The first contestant to win three matches will receive $1 million (all figures US). Each runner-up will take home $250,000.
Alex Trebek will host the contest, titled "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time" and debuting 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.
Rutter is the top all-time money winner with $4.7 million, followed by Jennings with $3.4 million and Holzhauer with $2.7 million.
Jennings holds the record for longest winning streak (74 games), while Holzhauer holds the top 15 of Jeopardy's single-game winnings records.
In a statement, Trebek said the three have proved they qualify as the "greatest," and now will compete to be "the best of the best."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.