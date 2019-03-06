Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Sudbury, Ont.-born game-show host announced the news in a video posted on the Jeopardy YouTube channel.

A Message from Alex Trebek: <a href="https://t.co/LbxcIyeTCF">pic.twitter.com/LbxcIyeTCF</a> —@Jeopardy Trebek says he wanted to announce the news to prevent fans "from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports."

He acknowledges the prognosis for his cancer "is not very encouraging."

But he adds "I'm going to fight this" and "going to keep working."

The 78-year-old says with love, support and prayers, he plans "to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."