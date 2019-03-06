Updated
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Beloved game-show host announces diagnosis in video posted to YouTube
Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
The Sudbury, Ont.-born game-show host announced the news in a video posted on the Jeopardy YouTube channel.
Trebek says he wanted to announce the news to prevent fans "from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports."
He acknowledges the prognosis for his cancer "is not very encouraging."
But he adds "I'm going to fight this" and "going to keep working."
The 78-year-old says with love, support and prayers, he plans "to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."
