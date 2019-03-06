Skip to Main Content
Updated

Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Beloved game-show host announces diagnosis in video posted to YouTube

The Canadian Press ·
Sudbury, Ont.-born game-show host Alex Trebek announced his diagnosis in a video posted on the Jeopardy YouTube channel. (Image Source: huffpost.com)

The Sudbury, Ont.-born game-show host announced the news in a video posted on the Jeopardy YouTube channel.

Trebek says he wanted to announce the news to prevent fans "from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports."

He acknowledges the prognosis for his cancer "is not very encouraging."

But he adds "I'm going to fight this" and "going to keep working."

The 78-year-old says with love, support and prayers, he plans "to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

