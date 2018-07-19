Giant statue of bare-chested Jeff Goldblum pops up in London

Londoners and tourists alike have been bemused to find a giant statue of a bare-chested Jeff Goldblum next to the city's iconic Tower Bridge.

The 7.6 metre statue, depicting the actor in the reclining pose he made famous in Jurassic Park, is meant to mark that film's 25th anniversary.

Sky's subscription service Now TV installed the temporary "Jurassic Jeff" statue on the south bank of the Thames Wednesday.

People take photos by a 7.6 metre statue at Potters Fields Park Wednesday. (Doug Peters/Associated Press)

The outlandish stunt prompted many selfies and social media posts — though some Twitter users called it "far-fetched," pointing out that the movie wasn't filmed in London and nor is Goldblum a London native.

“Jim, there’s a giant shirtless statue of Jeff Goldblum in London today only to celebrate 25 years of Jurassic Park!”<br><br>*breathes deeply, reaches into work bag* <br><br>“Thank God I am always prepared for this very moment.”<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JeffGoldblum?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JeffGoldblum</a> <a href="https://t.co/ygGquIfme3">pic.twitter.com/ygGquIfme3</a> —@JungleJimBob

Goldblum played the scientist Ian Malcolm in Steven Spielberg's dinosaur thriller, and returned to the role this year for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.