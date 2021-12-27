Quebec filmmaker and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series Big Little Lies and whose 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58.

His representative, Bumble Ward, said on Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City over the weekend.

Vallée's longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross, mourned him in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy," Ross said.

"Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

WATCH | Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée has died at 58: Quebec's Jean-Marc Vallée, director of Big Little Lies, Dallas Buyers Club, dead at 58 Duration 2:20 Quebec filmmaker and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series Big Little Lies and whose 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58. 2:20

Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

He directed Emily Blunt in 2009's The Young Victoria and became a sought-after name in Hollywood after Dallas Buyers Club, featuring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, earned six Academy Awards nominations, including best picture. McConaughey earned a best actor Oscar and Golden Globe award, while Leto received the same honours for best supporting actor.

Vallée often shot with natural light and hand-held cameras and gave actors freedom to improvise the script and move around within a scene's location. The crew roamed up and down the Pacific Crest Trail to shoot Witherspoon in 2014's Wild.

WATCH | Vallée on his 2014 film Wild, starring Reese Witherspoon: Director Jean-Marc Vallée celebrates release of Wild in Montreal in December 2014. The Montreal-born filmmaker, who died last weekend, was a "true artist," his producing partner said in a statement. Duration 2:16 One of Quebec's star directors is bringing his latest film, Wild, home this week.. The memoir-turned-movie featuring Reese Witherspoon, touched Vallée profoundly. 2:16

"They can move anywhere they want," the filmmaker said of his actors in a 2014 interview with The Associated Press. "It's giving the importance to storytelling, emotion, characters. I try not to interfere too much. I don't need to cut performances. Often, the cinematographer and I were like, 'This location sucks. It's not very nice. But, hey, that's life."'

He re-teamed with Witherspoon to direct the first season of Big Little Lies in 2017, and directed Adams in 2018's Sharp Objects, also for HBO. Vallée won DGA awards for both.

Vallée said Québécois roots gave him unique viewpoint

Montreal-born Vallée graduated from the University of Quebec in Montreal, where he studied filmmaking. His first short films were released in the 1990s, with one of them, Les fleurs magiques, winning the 1996 Genie award for best short film.

The director's French Canadian films helped him catch Hollywood's attention. They include C.R.A.Z.Y., which was released in 2005, and the romantic drama Café de Flore, which garnered 13 Genie nominations in 2012 and won three.

In an interview in 2018, the filmmaker said his roots gave him a unique perspective on the industry.

"Being a foreigner in the States, I have to do more homework to try to really get into the culture, understand the culture, and understand the world of the characters that I am trying to depict. And so I become a student," he said.

Vallée was a frequent presence at the Toronto International Film Festival and the only director to open and close it, with the films Demolition and The Young Victoria.

Filmmaker mourned by entertainers, politicians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault mourned the loss of Vallée on social media.

Jean-Marc Vallée’s passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched - so too was his talent. Through his work and with his art, he left a mark in Quebec, across Canada, and around the world. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans as they mourn his sudden passing. —@JustinTrudeau

Quelle nouvelle tragique.<br>Jean-Marc Vallée m’a ému de C.R.A.Z.Y. à Big Little Lies.<br>Il était d’une extrême gentillesse.<br>Mes condoléances à tous les proches de cet artiste exceptionnel. <a href="https://t.co/VizV7GKC1e">pic.twitter.com/VizV7GKC1e</a> —@francoislegault

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey also tweeted about Vallée on Monday. The festival executive said he "can't believe it."

Can’t believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent, and the only filmmaker to both open (DEMOLITION) and close (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I’ll miss his fire. <a href="https://t.co/MCrHJQJvGg">https://t.co/MCrHJQJvGg</a> —@cameron_tiff

"My heart is broken. My friend. I love you," Witherspoon wrote on Instagram. The actor worked with Vallée on the film Wild and TV series Big Little Lies, as did actor Laura Dern, who posted a photo of herself with the director.

"I am in shock. Complete and utter shock," said Big Little Lies actor Shailene Woodley, also on Instagram.

WATCH | Why Jean-Marc Vallée was beloved by his actors: Why Jean-Marc Vallée was loved by actors Duration 5:36 Quebec filmmaker and producer Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City over the weekend. He was 58. Politicians and entertainers are mourning the loss. 5:36

On Twitter, actor Jay Baruchel also posted a tribute to the late director, calling his fellow Montrealer a "profoundly gifted artist" whom he looked forward to seeing.

RIP Jean-Marc Vallée. He was always kind to me and someone I looked forward to seeing. He was a profoundly gifted artist whose passions and efforts have advanced the medium of cinema and he leaves behind treasures of sincerity. —@BaruchelNDG

Dune director Denis Villeneuve tweeted a statement through his wife, the producer Tanya Lapointe.

Message from Denis Villeneuve to his late friend Jean-Marc Vallée: <br><br>hey vieux,<br>qu’est-ce qui t’as pris de partir si tôt?<br>how must I forget these lonesome tears in my eyes?<br>comme tu m’as déjà dit: go out there and shine, crazy diamond!<br>je t’aime mon ami.<br>Denis <a href="https://t.co/jMd2TCYgCP">pic.twitter.com/jMd2TCYgCP</a> —@TanyaLapointe

Vallée is survived by his sons, Alex and Emile, and siblings Marie-Josee Vallée, Stephane Tousignant and Gerald Vallée.